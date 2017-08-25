FGCU men’s basketball, Morant, signs overseas

Former FGCU forward Demetris Morant has signed a professional contract with Aris Thessaloniki for a tryout contract.

Morant transferred to FGCU after a season with UNLV and helped the Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament two years in a row.

The forward averaged 10.5 points a game and 7.9 rebounds in his senior league after an injury plagued the 2015 season.

Aris Thessaloniki finished off last season with a 6-16 record, but has been one of the most successful Greek basketball clubs that has won 10 Greek League Championships.

Morant becomes the next Eagle to sign an oversea contract, as fellow teammates Bernard Thompson, Jamail Jones, Brett Comer, and Marc-Eddy Norelia have all signed contracts overseas in the last three years.