FGCU men’s basketball moves to 3-0 in ASUN play over the weekend

The FGCU men’s basketball team took a huge 84-80 win over Lipscomb Saturday night, earning its seventh-straight win.

“In the first half when we had the lead, we got ourselves in foul trouble and had to play out of that,” FGCU head coach Joe Dooley said.

“In the second half, when we got up 14, we didn’t do a good job of getting back in transition and had some matchup problems, but they made some tough 3s – which they usually do,” Dooley continued. “But to start on the road 3-0 is great. We’ve got to get back home and tighten up some things, but it’s an ideal start to the ASUN schedule.”

In the first half, the Eagles earned 20 of its first 35 points from Christian Terrell and Demetris Morant. However, both of them picked up their second foul in the final five minutes, allowing the Bison to erase the 11-point deficit.

Demetris Morant posted 15 points while also grabbing a game-high nine rebounds despite being sat with four fouls. Marc-Eddy Norelia earned14 points and eight rebounds, while Christian Terrell added 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out in only 22 minutes of action.

Zach Johnson led the Eagles offensively with 23 points, and went 9-12 from the free throw line. Johnson also added four rebounds and three assists.

FGCU had built a 74-60 lead with 6 minutes to play, but Johnson went 4-4 from the free throw to help limit the Bison’s late comeback.

Lipscomb converted 12 three-pointers against the Eagles, but the Eagles’ top-ranked defense limited the Bison to just 35.8 percent from the floor.

Despite Morant being in foul trouble, and Antraviuos Simmons scoring just three points in 13 minutes, the Eagles still out-scored the Bison in the paint, 40-20. FGCU limited the Bison from scoring in the paint by using low blocks.

A regular leader in almost offensive category, Brandon Goodwin tallied just eight points, but posted a team-best five assists, along with six rebounds. This marks only the second time this year that Goodwin has not reached double-figure points.

Next, the Eagles will host USC Upstate Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.