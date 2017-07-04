FGCU menâ€™s basketball player, Norelia, signs overseas in France

Former FGCU ASUN Tournament MVP, Marc-Eddy Norelia, will begin his professional career in France with Caen BC.

The Calvados are located in the Commune of Caen in Northwestern France and recently were promoted to LNB Pro B after a successful season a year ago.

Norelia, who transferred to FGCU from Tulane after his freshmen year, finished with 1,084 career points at FGCU. He helped the Eagles defeat Fairleigh Dickerson in the NCAA tournament with 20 points back in 2016.

Missing most of his senior year with a hand injury and personal reasons, he came back his senior year to help the Eagles reach the tournament for the second straight year coming off the bench for FGCU.

He now adds to the list of former Eagles to play overseas, following in the footsteps of Chase Fielder, Bernard Thompson, Sherwin Brown, Filip Cvjeticanin, Kevin Cantinol, and Jamail Jones.