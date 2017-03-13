Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU men’s tennis swept 4-0 by ETSU

By | Mar 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU men’s tennis team was swept by East Tennessee State Friday night, dropping the match a 0-4.

Both teams split the first two doubles matches before the Buccaneers claimed the third in a tiebreaker. This win for the visitors set the tone for their dominant singles play.

The No. 1 duo of Oliver Landert and Felipe Ramirez evened up play with a 6-4 victory after Javier Fernandez and Mateo Ruiz dropped their match 6-2.

Andres Alfonz and Ezequiel led 5-4 at the No. 2 spot. However, this was short-lived after the visitors won three of the final four games, claiming the match.

In singles play, tough losses from Landert, Cerrini and Ruiz ended the match with the Buccaneers leading 4-0.

Landert fell to Robert Herrera 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, while No. 3 Cerrini dropped his match to Diego Nunez 6-2, 6-2. Ruiz finished with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Lugo.

Ramirez appeared at the No. 1 spot for the first time this season. The freshman dropped the first set 4-6 before leading 3-2 in the second.

Next, the Eagles will host three home matches next week, starting Tuesday, March 16 against South Alabama at 6 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2017

FGCU baseball rides eight RBI game from Matt Reardon to defeat Ohio State 13-1

FGCU baseball rides eight RBI game from Matt Reardon to defeat Ohio State 13-1

March 12, 2017

FGCU baseball scores six runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally back and defeat Ohio State

FGCU baseball scores six runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally back and defeat Ohio State

March 11, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis earns win over Xavier

FGCU men’s tennis earns win over Xavier

March 10, 2017

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

March 10, 2017

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

March 9, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball defeats JU to advance to ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final

FGCU women’s basketball defeats JU to advance to ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Final

March 9, 2017

No. 24 baseball holds on to defeat No. 2 UF again

No. 24 baseball holds on to defeat No. 2 UF again

March 9, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews