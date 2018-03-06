FGCU prepares for series with FAMU

After an 8-2 start to the regular season, the FGCU Baseball Team will travel to Florida A&M for a mid-week series against the Rattlers.

Game one will be on Tuesday at 4 P.M. and game two on Wednesday at 2 P.M. FAMU comes in with a record of 4-5. This will be the ninth time these two teams have met, and the Eagles had won eight in a row before falling in their last meeting in 2016.

As a team, the Rattlers are hitting .307 as a team and are led by Dallas Oliver with a .467 average. Cameron Jones is also hitting above .400. On the pitching side, their only win from a starter has been from Oliver but they have had a strong bullpen thus far in Jamie Grant. He has given up one run in his ten innings of work.

FGCU continues to hit and pitch well this season as Marc Coffers and Kohl Gilmore each are hitting .415 and .410 respectively. The Eagles did hit homers in their last series, but have averaged one per game with Gilmore hitting five of them. The team is also still pitching to an ERA under four.

The Eagles have yet to announce who will be starting but will most likely see freshman Brian Wilcox at one point in the series after not appearing against Bethune-Cookman. Peyton Grey and J.B. Shuck all pitched a few innings as well and could all be in line to start one of the games.