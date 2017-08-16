Select Page

FGCU softball adds new assistant coach

Head coach Dave Derios and the FGCU softball team will welcome in Jamie Kertes as a new assistant coach for the 2018 softball season.

Kertes had a similar position at Stony Brook as the pitching coach and helped the Seawolves pitching staff to the second lowest ERA in the American East Conference.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity at FGCU,” Kertes said to FGCU athletics. “This is a very successful program with driven student-athletes and I look forward to working with them in their pursuit of their goals. I’d like to thank Coach Derios and Coach Ubrun for this opportunity and hope to help bring FGCU to the next level.”

Kertes also played collegiate softball at Bowling Green University from 2012-2015 and set a program record in games started and in appearances. She also finished fourth in school history in wins and third in strikeouts.

The Eagles are coming off a 30-30 season, which included a trip to the ASUN Championship, where they fell to USC Upstate.

