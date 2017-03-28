FGCU softball goes 2-1 in series against Jacksonville

After splitting the first two games on day one, the FGCU softball team came out strong on day two with a 4-2 victory over Jacksonville. With those wins, the Eagles went 2-1 over the Dolphins in the three-game series, making their overall record 20-14.

To start the first game, the Dolphins scored on a two-out RBI single in the third, but the Eagles responded immediately in the bottom half of the third.

A home run over the wall from Fournet put the Eagles up 3-1.

However, the Dolphins responded in the fifth, scoring on a two-out double before Randolph ended the inning.

Fournet hit her second home run of the day to make the game 4-2 in favor of the Eagles. Then, a pinch-hit double gave FGCU a 6-2 advantage, ultimately ending the game.

Randolph ended the game with seven strikeouts and three walks, allowing two runs on six hits.

Fournet went two-for-three with four RBIs on two home runs to lead FGCU.

In the second game, the Eagles started off trailing 1-0, but were saved in the fourth after McGuire stepped up to the plate, sending the ball over the wall to put FGCU in front 2-1.

However, the Dolphins scored twice on four hits in the fifth to bring them in the lead 3-2, ultimately taking the second game from the Eagles.

On day two, the Eagles stepped up and claimed a 4-2 win over Jacksonville.

After a two-out triple from Kelsey Huff followed by an infield single from Natalie Lopez, the Eagles went up 4-1 midway through the match.

That would be it for scoring for FGCU, letting the defense take control for the rest of the game.

JU threatened the Eagles in the seventh, scoring on a single to bring home the potential go-ahead run to the plate, but Randolph secured the series win with a ground out to end the game.

Huff and Lopez led the team going for a combined four-for-six while Innamorato assisted with two more hits.

Randolph allowed no earned runs on five hits while striking out eight.

Next, FGCU will go on the road to face UNF in a three-game series beginning Saturday, April 1 with a doubleheader at 1 p.m.