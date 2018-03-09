FGCU Softball Sweeps Day One of LMU Tournament

The FGCU softball team (18-4) continued their strong start in California as they entered day one of the Loyola Marymount Tournament with a sweep in games as they defeated host Loyola Marymount (10-11-1) 5-0 and Providence College (3-13) 3-2.

“Outstanding job by our entire team,” said head coach David Deiros. “We were able to use all facets in order to secure the wins. Preparing to get one step closer to being the tournament champions.”

In game one of the tournament, Derios sent junior Riley Randolph to pitch against LMU’s Hannah Bandimere.

The Eagles struck first on the scoreboard. After a walk to junior Racquel Fournet, junior Bri Bennett hit an RBI double and brought in Fournet for the first run. Junior Brooke Clemens would follow with an RBI single and bring in Bennett for the second run.

In the third inning, Randolph got into a jam with two runners on base but was able to get out of the inning after the last batter flew out.

The Eagles would then add two more runs in the fourth inning. After senior Brittany McGuire hit a lead-off single, senior Ashley Swiderski would drive McGuire in on an RBI triple. Swiderski would then score off a sacrifice fly from freshman Farley Callaghan.

The Eagles would add one more run in the seventh. After a lead-off single and stolen base from sophomore Kate Kelly and a bunt single from senior Kelsey Huff, Bennett would hit a single up the middle and bring in Kelly for the fifth and final run of the game.

Randolph was credited with her seventh win of the season after throwing six scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out five batters.

Bandimere was credited with her fourth loss of the season.

Freshman Taylor Bauman entered the game in a non-save situation throwing one scoreless inning, giving up one hit, walking one batter and striking out one.

Bennett and Kelly had multi-hit games. Bennett finished 3-4 with a double, one run scored and two RBIs while Kelly finished 2-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Huff, Clemens, McGuire, Swiderski and Callaghan had one hit each.

In game two against Providence, freshman Marissa Mesiemore was sent to the mound to face Providence’s Christina Ramirez.

The Friars would score the first two runs off an RBI single and a fielding error. The Friars would continue to hold the Eagles scoreless until the seventh inning. McGuire would start with a lead-off single before being replaced by senior Emily Demurius as a pinch runner. Demurius would then advance to second on a wild pitch. With one out, senior Lulu Newmark tied the game with a two-run homer to left.

With the score 2-2, Kelly would hit an infield single and advance to third on a Friar fielding error off the bat of Huff. With senior Brianne Innamorato up to bat, the Eagles pulled a double steal attempt with Huff stealing second and Kelly stealing home to give the Eagles the 3-2 lead. Bauman would enter the seventh for a save opportunity and sealed the deal for the Eagle win.

Mesiemore would get a no-decision after throwing three innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out two batters.

Sophomore Morgan White was credited with her third win of the season after throwing three scoreless innings and striking out three batters.

Ramirez was credited with her sixth loss after throwing a complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out five batters.

Bauman earned her 11th save of the season after throwing one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.

Huff had the only multi-hit game as she went 2-4.

Newmark finished 1-3 with the home run and two RBIs.

McGuire, Swiderski, Callaghan and Kelly also had one hit each. Kelly and Huff each had a stolen base.

The Eagles return to action for day two of the LMU Tournament on Friday, Mar. 9 as they face Providence at 11 A.M. and Southern Utah at 1:30 P.M.