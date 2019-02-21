FGCU stuns Lipscomb in major conference win

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s basketball team stuns Lipscomb in a major conference win, winning 67-61. The win brings Lipscomb its second loss of conference play.

The Eagles move to an overall record of 12-17 and a conference record of 7-7.

Dinero Mercurius led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points. He also added two assists, five rebounds and one steal.

“[I’m] just really proud tonight. I thought we played harder than those guys tonight,” said FGCU head coach Michael Fly. “They’re as good of a team as we’ve played all year.”

The Eagles continue a home win streak of six games with their last loss coming from Liberty back on Jan. 5.

“We realized as a team, we didn’t play our best against Stetson, so we wanted to make up for it,” said Mercurius.

On defense, the Eagles locked down Lipscomb and Brian Thomas and Zach Scott led the charge.

Thomas had six blocks and six defensive rebounds and Scott had seven defensive rebounds.

At the free throw line, FGCU shot 18-21 and Lipscomb shot 14-18, the Eagles held the Bison to a 29 percentage from the field and 32 percent from the 3-point line.

In the closing minutes of the game, the Eagles pulled away giving themselves a nine-point lead with Brady Ernst helping getting three rebounds to help close the game out.

Up next for the Eagles, they take on Kennesaw State at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.