FGCU Swim and Dive prepares for CCSA Championship

Feb 12, 2018

The FGCU swimming and diving team will look for its ninth victory in the 10 years starting on Wednesday Feb. 14 to Saturday Feb. 17 in Athens, Georgia.

The Eagles will be one of nine teams competing and come into this meet with a 7-2 record. FGCU has also won four straight including wins versus in state rivals, Miami and UNF.

They have also beaten two of the opponents they will be facing by a combined 159 points.  The Eagles faced off in Jacksonville against UNF and Campbell and defeated UNF 179-81 and Campbell 159-98.

There have been eight weekly awards handed out by the CCSA including the duo of Megan Wakefield and Melissa Novak who both won the CCSA Diver of the week twice and Rebecca Moynihan, who was named CCSA Swimmer of the Week a pair of times.

Two of the best swimmers this season for FGCU have been freshmen in Moynihan and Petra Halmai. Also, three juniors have also been outstanding in the pool in Doris Eichhorn, Gracie Redding and Linda Shaw.

Last season, FGCU was crowned the winner in 15 of the 20 events and scored 1574.5 point. Christina Kass Elmgreen was awarded Most Outstanding Female Swimmer of the Year.

Following this, FGCU will compete in the UF Last Chance Meet less than a week later before preparing for the NCAA Championships in swimming and diving.

