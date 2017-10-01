Select Page

FGCU swim team participates in pre-season scrimmage

The FGCU swim team hosted its annual Blue and Green Scrimmage on Saturday as the Eagles prepare for the start of the 2017-2018 season.

With 17 events taking place, 10 different meet records were broken, including two from Elizabeth Zeiger and Doris Eichorn.

“The green and blue scrimmage is an excellent opportunity for our team to work on team comradery and build a lot of team spirit,” head coach Dave Rollins said.

“We swam a lot of different events that we don’t normally swim throughout the season, and it is a lot of fun to see us race in a different capacity. Overall, it was great seeing so many meet records get broken and seeing the improvement our team has had from last year to this year.”

The blue team came away with a 226-205 win, but both teams had girls break meet records as well as their own.

Christina Kass reset her meet record in the 150 Fly, as well as Hannah Burdge in the 150 free. Gracie Redding also broke a meet record in the 50 free.

In the relays, both the blue and green broke meet records, with the green team winning the Medley Relay and the blue team winning the 200 freestyle.

The Eagles will host their first match in a two-day event on Oct, 6 and 7 at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. (respectively) at the FGCU Aquatics Center.

