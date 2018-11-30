FGCU volleyball ends UCF’s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

​In their first ever NCAA tournament appearance, the FGCU volleyball team defeated the #21 University of Central Florida 3-2 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

​Sophomore Cortney VanLiew carried the Eagles to victory with 25 kills over five sets, while freshman Dana Axner led the match defensively with a match-high 29 digs.

​Eagles senior Maggie Rick was also key to the Eagles’ defense, logging 27 assists overall.

​In overall team statistics, FGCU held a steady advantage throughout most of the match. The Eagles led the Knights in attacks (198-187), overall kills (63-59) and digs (97-95). The Knights had the upper hand in overall hitting percentage, leading the Eagles .203 to .177.

​FGCU will play defending national runner-up the University of Florida for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA volleyball tournament finals on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.