FGCU volleyball ends UCF’s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

Nov 29, 2018

FGCU volleyball ends UCF’s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

In their first ever NCAA tournament appearance, the FGCU volleyball team defeated the #21 University of Central Florida 3-2 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Sophomore Cortney VanLiew carried the Eagles to victory with 25 kills over five sets, while freshman Dana Axner led the match defensively with a match-high 29 digs.

Eagles senior Maggie Rick was also key to the Eagles’ defense, logging 27 assists overall.

In overall team statistics, FGCU held a steady advantage throughout most of the match. The Eagles led the Knights in attacks (198-187), overall kills (63-59) and digs (97-95). The Knights had the upper hand in overall hitting percentage, leading the Eagles .203 to .177.

FGCU will play defending national runner-up the University of Florida for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA volleyball tournament finals on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

