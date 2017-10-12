FGCU volleyball wins its fourth straight over FIU in straight sets

Playing in a non-conference regular season game, the Eagles defeated FIU for the second time this season, moving 13-6 on the season. Also, Courtney Stephens moves into the top-five in digs after the senior finished with 11 on the night.

“I thought we played amazing defensively,” FGCU head coach Matt Botsford said. “We’ve been on them a lot recently about making that jump both at the net and the floor defense. But I thought tonight those things really played hand in hand with one another. I’m really pleased with the direction on that side of the ball. It’s going to require some more consistency, but if this is any indication, then I think we’re in good shape.”

This match was originally supposed to be played On Sept. 19, but due to Hurricane Irma, the match was rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the first set, going up 16-10 at the first timeout, but FIU narrowed the lead to four and forced FGCU into a timeout. With the Panthers hanging around in the first set, Kaitlan Krivdo finished off the first set on a kill.

The second set started off tough for the Eagles, as both teams traded the lead a few times in the early part of the set until FGCU went on a 5-0 run with a kill from Amanda Carroll, Maggie Rick, and Krivdo, opening up a 17-12 lead. The panthers were able to trim the lead to five again later in the set, but FGCU went on to win the final five points to go into the break up two sets.

Both Cortney VanLiew and Carroll came up with some big plays in the final set, as both of them finished the match with a double-double. For Carroll, it is her ninth overall and she has done so in each of the last three contests. The Eagles raced out to a 12-7 lead and never looked back, taking the final set 25-17 to earn the win.

FGCU will return home for a pair of matches this upcoming week with the first-place Jacksonville Dolphins coming to town on Friday at 7 p.m., followed up by UNF on Saturday at 6 p.m.