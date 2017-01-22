FGCU vs. Miami Swim Recap

The FGCU Women’s swim team won over in-state rival University of Miami in a dual-meet score of 183-117 Saturday, Jan. 21 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex.

The victory of Miami was the Eagle’s tenth dual-meet win of the season, bringing their dual-meet record to 10-3. FGCU has now defeated Miami for six straight seasons in dual-meet competition.

“Any time you can compete with and get a win against a Power Five program, it’s a good day,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said in a recent FGCU athletics press release. “The team did very well. The divers did a good job on the boards and the girls competed hard in the pool. There are some things from a technical standpoint we need to correct, but overall we did a very good job supporting one another and getting up to compete hard.”

Miami had a good start and had the lead over FGCU in the first three events. Miami won the 1000 and 200 free, and FGCU won the 200 Medley relay.

Once event four, the 100-yard backstroke, started, FGCU began pulling away, winning 10 of the final 11 events.

After the 100-yard backstroke, FGCU would then go on to take first, second and third in the 100-yard breastroke. Evita Leter went a season-best time of 1:03.22 on her way to a first place victory.

The Eagles would also sweep the podium in the 50-yard freestyle. Katie Latham edged out her teammates Gracie Redding and Fanny Teijonsalo by less the three tenths of a second to receive a first place time of 23.21 seconds.

The wins kept coming for FGCU, as they would get first place finishes in the 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200-breastroke. After the 200-breastroke, the Eagles won seven races in a row.

Miami would snap the Eagle’s streak in the 500-yard freestyle, taking the top three places in the event. FGCU would bounce back in the 100-yard butterfly, with Yee Ching Wong going a season-best time of 55.00 as she touched the pads in first place.

FGCU finished strong, winning the final two events of the meet. Barbara Caraballo won the 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:05.76. FGCU won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:24.81.

FGCU will have its final two dual meets of the season before preparing for conference championships. They have senior day as they host FAU Friday, Jan. 27 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex, and then travel to FIU Saturday, Jan. 28.