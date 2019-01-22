FGCU wins big at home against Stetson

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team won their second game in a row against Stetson 87-65 on Jan. 21.

The Eagles started off strong with a score of 55-30 in the first half of play. They shot 60 percent from the field.

Schadrac Casimir led the Eagles again with 21 points, five rebounds and two steals. Four other Eagles contributed double-digit points.

Christian Carlyle had 13, Brian Thomas and Caleb Cattoboth had 12 and Zach Scott added 11.

“I was proud of our effort tonight. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot the last couple of weeks,” FGCU head coach Michael Fly said. “We also talk about getting better daily, and I think we’re starting to see that. We won a game on the road two nights ago, and we come home and continued to play well. We’re not worried about what happened in the past or any games down the road, we’re just trying to get better each day and take it one game at a time.”

In the game, the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from the 3-point line. The Hatters couldnâ€™t keep up only shooting 37 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point line. FGCU forced 18 turnovers, 11 came from steals.

The Eagles largest lead of the night came late in the second half when they were up by 42 points.

Up next for the Eagles, they take on Lipscomb on Thursday, Jan. 24. The last time the two teams faced, FGCU beat Lipscomb 88-83.