FGCU women’s basketball blows past FIU 100-58

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

FGCU women’s basketball blew out FIU at home on Nov. 16. The Eagles got off to an early lead in the first period with a score of 24-12 and never looked back. FGCU won 100-58.

The Eagles were led by Keri Jewett-Giles who had 18 points. Jewett-Giles also had two assists and two rebounds. Two different Eagles scored on the night, and four had scored double digits.

“So many people contributed in a positive way,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “It was really good to see.”

The Eagles shot 54 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point line scoring 14 shots. FGCU had 41 rebounds, 18 assists, 10 steals and five blocks in the win. The largest lead of the night was 44 points.

Alyssa Blair led the team in steals with four, and as a team they had 10 total. The team also had five blocked shots. Destiny Washington nearly averaged a double-double scoring eight points and getting seven rebounds.

FGCU did have some foul trouble letting FIU get to the foul line 25 times with FIU converting 15 of those attempts.

On defense, the Eagles played tight, forcing 18 turnovers and scoring 32 points off of them.

“We don’t want to live just by how good we are shooting the ball so that’s why we’re going to play defense,” said Coach Smesko.

This win puts the Eagles at a record of 2-1 winning their last two. Against FIU, the Eagles maintain their perfect record at 10-0.

Up next, the women’s team will travel to Hawaii to compete in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown starting on Friday, Nov. 23.