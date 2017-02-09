Advertisement

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball stays 13-0 at home with win over UNF

(EN Photos / Brad Young)

The FGCU women’s basketball team earned its thirteenth win at home with a 69-46 victory over North Florida.

“I thought the start of the third quarter was excellent,” said head coach Karl Smesko. “I thought we gave a good defensive effort in the first three quarters. Even when we weren’t shooting the ball well, we were able to hold onto a lead because we were forcing turnovers and limiting their shots.”

Rosemarie Julien led the team offensively with 13 points, before suffering from an injury early in the game.

Defensively, Jordin Alexander had an impressive game with five steals, for a combined 10 steals in the last two games. Alexander also picked up 10 points to help out offensively.

China Dow and Tytionia Adderly were a strong duo defensively, combining for seven steals and 10 rebounds. In total, FGCU forced 26 UNF turnovers, which included 19 steals.

Jessica Cattani saw an increase in play-time as starting guard Erica Nelson was unable to play. Cattani shot 4-of-8 from the field for 10 points on the night.

Struggling with shooting the first half, FGCU went just 10-of-29 from the floor and 2-of-15 from three. However, FGCUâ€™s defense is what kept them in the game, battling back to a 26-19 lead before halftime.

Earning 14-straight points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, the Eagles turned a seven-point lead into a 21-point lead.

FGCU scored six three-pointers from five different players in the quarter, three of which coming from Cattani, Haley Laughter, and Mikala McGhee.
The Ospreys 13-5 run brought the 31-point deficit down in the fourth quarter, but in the end, the score favored the Eagles 69-46.

Next, the Eagles will kick-off the double-header with the menâ€™s team against Kennesaw State Saturday, Feb. 11 beginning at 4 p.m. in Alico Arena.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

