Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU women’s basketball suffers first ASUN loss against Jacksonville

By | Feb 5, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball team suffered a tough loss against the Jacksonville Dolphins Saturday, Feb 4, ending their 12-game win streak.

“I thought we got a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter,” said head coach Karl Smesko.We pushed the ball harder. We had more pace. That will be a good lesson for us – you can’t wait until you’re down by nine in the fourth to play at that speed.”

Even with the loss, Jordin Alexander managed to put up an impressive match against the Dolphins. Alexander played all 40 minutes of the game, connecting 8-of-11 field goals and 7-of-8 free throws for a total of 24 points.

She also added five steals, an assist and an offensive rebound, all while committing no turnovers.

This was needed as Rosemarie Julien, fouled out of the game after playing just 20 minutes.

With the absence of Julien, China Dow also stepped up, adding 10 points, all of which coming in the fourth quarter. Dow also had five rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

By the end of the first quarter, FGCU fought back to a 19-18 lead. The Eagles gained momentum from this lead going into the second quarter.

With points from Alexander and another three from Haley Laughter, FGCU extended its lead to seven.

However, with only a few minutes left in the quarter, the Dolphins scored 14 unanswered points.

FGCU responded with a 9-2 run, tying the game at 36. Yet, the Dolphins went into break with a one-point advantage after JU’s Brandi Buie, scored a free-throw.

To start the third quarter, Julien received her fourth foul, sending Jacksonville into 11-5 run. FGCU never recovered, ending the third at 54-47 in favor of Jacksonville.

The fourth quarter started slow for the Eagles, but after a three from Dow, FGCU outscored Jacksonville 11-5, cutting the deficit to one.

With Jacksonville leading 62-61 with two minutes left, the Eagles continued to fight, but couldn’t finish the game, with the score favoring the Dolphins.

Next, the Eagles will return to Alico Arena for their second game against UNF on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU men’s soccer suffers loss against MLS team Chicago Fire

FGCU men’s soccer suffers loss against MLS team Chicago Fire

February 5, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

FGCU men’s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

February 5, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs FAU

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs FAU

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at Jacksonville

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 3, 2017

Women’s club soccer continues to broaden their support for FGCU

Women’s club soccer continues to broaden their support for FGCU

February 2, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FSU

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FSU

February 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram