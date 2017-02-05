FGCU women’s basketball suffers first ASUN loss against Jacksonville

The FGCU women’s basketball team suffered a tough loss against the Jacksonville Dolphins Saturday, Feb 4, ending their 12-game win streak.

“I thought we got a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter,” said head coach Karl Smesko. “We pushed the ball harder. We had more pace. That will be a good lesson for us – you can’t wait until you’re down by nine in the fourth to play at that speed.”

Even with the loss, Jordin Alexander managed to put up an impressive match against the Dolphins. Alexander played all 40 minutes of the game, connecting 8-of-11 field goals and 7-of-8 free throws for a total of 24 points.

She also added five steals, an assist and an offensive rebound, all while committing no turnovers.

This was needed as Rosemarie Julien, fouled out of the game after playing just 20 minutes.

With the absence of Julien, China Dow also stepped up, adding 10 points, all of which coming in the fourth quarter. Dow also had five rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

By the end of the first quarter, FGCU fought back to a 19-18 lead. The Eagles gained momentum from this lead going into the second quarter.

With points from Alexander and another three from Haley Laughter, FGCU extended its lead to seven.

However, with only a few minutes left in the quarter, the Dolphins scored 14 unanswered points.

FGCU responded with a 9-2 run, tying the game at 36. Yet, the Dolphins went into break with a one-point advantage after JU’s Brandi Buie, scored a free-throw.

To start the third quarter, Julien received her fourth foul, sending Jacksonville into 11-5 run. FGCU never recovered, ending the third at 54-47 in favor of Jacksonville.

The fourth quarter started slow for the Eagles, but after a three from Dow, FGCU outscored Jacksonville 11-5, cutting the deficit to one.

With Jacksonville leading 62-61 with two minutes left, the Eagles continued to fight, but couldn’t finish the game, with the score favoring the Dolphins.

Next, the Eagles will return to Alico Arena for their second game against UNF on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.