Ringing in the New Year facing its final non-conference opponent of the regular season, the FGCU women’s basketball team welcomes Savannah State to Alico Arena at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Riding a four-game win streak, the Eagles recently went 2-0 in the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Classic, besting Hampton 60-49 and UC Riverside 60-45.

Scoring a combined 25 points thanks to seven shots from long range, Taylor Gradinjan was named the MVP of the tournament while earning a spot on the all-tournament team. Leading the team in three pointers made, Gradinjan’s 36 triples ranks her third amongst Atlantic Sun Conference members.

Joining Gradinjan on the all-tournament team was China Dow, who scored a combined 26 points and grabbed a total of 12 rebounds in both of the Eagles’ matchups. After her all-tournament performance during the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Classic, Dow was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week.

With a perfect 8-0 record at Alico Arena this season, FGCU welcomes a Savannah State side who was bested by No. 6 South Carolina in its last contest.

Facing the Eagles for the first time in program history, the Lady Tigers come into the matchup at 2-9. Savannah State is in the midst of a heavy schedule, facing seven teams that appeared in the Big Dance a year ago (Seton Hall, Alabama State, Jacksonville, Auburn, Washington, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T State).

Facing the Lady Tigers in their final non-conference contest of the regular-season, the Eagles will look to extend their win streak to five before they hit the road to face ASUN foe Stetson on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

