Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU women’s soccer earns 5-1 win over Eastern Michigan

By | Aug 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

FGCU women’s soccer earns 5-1 win over Eastern Michigan
EN Photo / Brad Young

The FGCU women’s soccer team continued its dominance against Eastern Michigan earning a 5-1 win over EMU Sunday morning.

“I was very pleased with the weekend,” said head coach Jim Blankenship. “Any time you can get six points on the weekend and on the road, it’s a good thing. I was very happy with the way we played today and it resulted in some great goals. It was big for us to bounce back after we gave up an equalizer late in the first half, and we did and then some.”

Throughout the entire first half, the Eagles continued to put pressure on Eastern Michigan, leading to the game’s first goal.

With the score tied at 1-1, FGCU struck 15 minutes into the second half thanks to Ness.

Holly Fritz took back-to-back corners and picked out Ness at the top of the box, allowing Ness to send it to the top corner of the net from 25 yards out.

Twelve minutes later, it was 3-1 in favor of the Eagles after Jackson scored her first goal since the 2015 season.

From there the intensity continued, with 75 minutes off the clock, FGCU earned a free kick as Camille Knudstrup put the ball into the box where Patton was there to head it in.

Less than 60 seconds later, Hudson and Boilesen connected to add another goal for the Eagles, making the end-score 5-1 in favor of FGCU.

Boilesen ended the day with two goals and an assist, while Weck ended the day with two saves, both coming in the first half.

Next, the Eagles will host their first home game against Kent State and Liberty. FGCU will take on Kent State Friday at 7 p.m. and Liberty Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU men’s soccer open season with 3-1 loss to No. 3 Denver

FGCU men’s soccer open season with 3-1 loss to No. 3 Denver

August 27, 2017

Preview: FGCU volleyball at FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Invitational

Preview: FGCU volleyball at FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Invitational

August 25, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball, Morant, signs overseas

FGCU men’s basketball, Morant, signs overseas

August 25, 2017

Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

August 25, 2017

FGCU softball adds new assistant coach

FGCU softball adds new assistant coach

August 16, 2017

Former FGCU men’s basketball player, Comer, accepts graduate assistant position

Former FGCU men’s basketball player, Comer, accepts graduate assistant position

August 10, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer plays to a 2-2 draw first scrimmage against USF

FGCU women’s soccer plays to a 2-2 draw first scrimmage against USF

August 10, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer continues success

FGCU women’s soccer continues success

August 8, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews