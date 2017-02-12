FGCU women’s tennis dominates over Florida A&M and FAU

The FGCU women’s tennis team dominated their first game of the weekend against Florida A&M Friday, Feb. 10 at the FGCU Tennis Complex, with a 7-0 shutout win.

“The girls did a good job of taking care of business today,” said FGCU head coach Courtney Vernon. “They were focused and played with good intent. We’re looking forward to Sunday when we get to compete again.”

The Eagles got off to an early lead in doubles action with impressive performances on all three courts.

The top-duo of Julia Ascua and Julianna Curtis claimed a 6-0 win against the Rattlers, Dominique Henry and Olivia Rolle.

Laura Falceto Font and Sara Kelly secured the doubles point on court three following Ascua and Curtis’ performance.

In a tough deciding match, Maja Ornberg and Breana Stampfli edged out Arrice Robinson and Sophia Osabouhien, pulling away to take the match, 6-2.

Turning to singles play, FGCU remained just as dominant, winning all six matches in straight sets.

Kelly kicked off singles play, defeating No. 5 Osabouhien and from there the Eagles didn’t let up.

Falceto Font, the reigning ASUN Player of the Week, defeated No. 4 Clayton in singles, making it her 13th straight dual-match win.

Stampfli also added points, as she defeated No. 2 Robinson in back-to-back sets of 6-1.

Ornberg took Rolle to a 6-2, 6-0 defeat on court one, while Sophia Perez earned her first win with the team, defeating Karen Machisa of 6-3, 6-2 on court six.

To close off the day, Ascua pulled away late in the match to take FAMU’s No. 3 Henry 6-4, 6-2.

The Eagles were back in action Sunday, Feb. 12 as they took on FAU.

FGCU finished with a strong 5-2 win over the Owls, marking the Eagles fourth straight win over FAU.

After dropping the doubles point, FGCU went on to win five of the six singles matches to secure the match victory.

Trailing 5-2 in the final doubles match, Falceto Font and Sara Kelly fought back, cutting the deficit to just one. Yet, FAU’s duo of Marisa Ruiz and Lyndsey Boos prevailed, winning the match 6-4.

The first two doubles matches between FGCU and FAU were split.

Stampfli and Ornberg took home a 6-3 victory, while FGCU’s top duo of Ascua and Julianna Curtis dropped their match 6-4 to Laura Fabrizi and Ana Gutierrez.

However, the Eagles dominated in singles play, taking the first set in four of six matches.

No. 5 Kelly and No. 2 Stampfli won each of their matches; with Kelly taking an early lead in the first set, 7-5, before earning a 6-2 win in the second.

Play was back and forth in Stampfli’s match, yet, she still managed to pull out with a 7-5 win in the first set and a 6-4 win in the second.

After Ascua dropped her match, FAU had evened out the match 2-2. However, Perez stepped up after losing her first set, to take the match against Alisa Rudenko 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Ornberg also dropped her opening set, 5-7, but ended up earning a pair of 6-1 wins in the second and third sets. Falceto Font finished the day off with a three-set win against Bianca Biglione.

“The girls are competing well,” Vernon said. “They are learning to trust the plan, and they are embracing adversity and recognizing the gift of the challenges. We’re looking forward to getting back to work next week to prepare for UCF.