FGCU women’s tennis earns 4-1 win over Troy

By | Mar 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s tennis team defeated Troy 4-1 Friday afternoon at the FGCU Tennis Complex. This win improved the Eagles’ overall record to 6-3 and 5-0 at home.

The Eagles’ dominance began in doubles play and never stopped, winning three of the first four singles matches in straight sets.

The No. 1 duo of Julia Ascúa and Julianna Curtis won its second straight match and 14 of its last 17 matches with a 6-2 win against the visitors.

The No. 2 paring of Breana Stampfli and Maja Ornberg cruised to a 6-1 win against Alicia Rodriguez and Hannah Seizer.

In singles play, Ascúa and Stampfli defeated each of their opponents in straight sets.

No. 3 Ascúa defeated Karay 6-0 in the first set then closed the match in the second set with a 7-5 win. No. 2 Stampfli took down Seizer 6-4, 6-1.

Unfortunately, at the No. 5 spot, Sara Kelly dropped her match to Efriliya Herlina, but No. 4 Laura Falceto Font took a straight-set win. Falceto defeated Xue 6-2, 6-4.

Freshman Bridget Forster trailed 5-2 in the set but responded to claim the final five games of the set to take it 7-5. Before the match was called, Forster took the second 5-1.

Next, the Eagles will host Georgia Southern Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

