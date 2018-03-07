FGCU Women’s Tennis lassos Western Michigan 6-1

The FGCU women’s tennis team (3-4) earned their second win at home as they defeated Western Michigan 6-1.

“The girls are growing every day,” said head coach Courtney Vernon. “We have a lot to continue to work on and I am thankful for their commitment to the plan and the way they challenge themselves each day. Tonight was special as our Bonita Bay family came out to support and tailgate before the match. This group of special people gave a scholarship to our ladies and we love having them at our matches and interacting with the team!”

Starting with doubles, the duo of senior Julianna Curtis and junior Laura Falceto Font won 6-2 against redshirt senior Barbare Eristavi and freshman Jeryn Jack. Sophomore Sofia Perez and junior Patricia Villar would follow with a 6-4 win over junior Denis Azcui and sophomore Gabriela Slavova, thus securing the doubles point for the Eagles. The duo of sophomore Maja Ornberg and junior Julia Ascúa were down 5-6 against juniors Melina Lyubormiova and Katja Fevralev, but chose to not finish as the Eagles already secured the point.

Going into singles action, sophomore Bridget Forster began with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jack. Villar would follow with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Slavova.

“I think I did a great job, I did not let my opponent get confident,” said Villar. “Then I was focusing on my energy and cheering my teammates up, and I think it was great overall. We did a pretty good job.”

With the score 3-0 in favor of FGCU, freshman Madison Gallegos sealed the final point for the Eagles as she won 6-2, 6-2 over Fevralev.

“I thought I played well. I stayed calm, but I kept my energy up, and the other girls help me get through it,” said Gallegos.

The Broncos would get their only point as Ascua fell to Eristavi 6-4, 2-6, 8-10 before Falceto Font defeated Azcui 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 and Ornberg defeated Lyubormiova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The Eagles return to action at home as they play Michigan State on Friday, Mar. 9 at 1 P.M.