A flaw in baseball’s new playoff format

A flaw in the system.

The new Major League

Baseball playoff format introduced

a second wild card team in both

the American and National

League. These teams went to

play the original wild card teams

in a one game playoff. The two

one-game matchups this year

were the Baltimore Orioles vs.

Texas Rangers, and the St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves.

The Orioles went on to easily

win against the Rangers 5-1. The

Cardinals won 6-3 but it wasn’t

without controversy. In the 8th

inning the Braves were rallying

until left-field umpire Sam

Holbrook’s late infield fly ruling

stopped their momentum. The

disputed call caused a 19 minute

delay when fans began throwing

cups, bottles, and trash onto

Turner Field.

The main question to really

take from that Braves game is not

why did Holbrook call infield fly, but

rather why does a 162 game season

come down to one game? The

Braves won six more games than

the Cardinals did in the regular

season so how are we getting the

best teams in the playoffs?

One-game playoffs used to be

only to break a tie at the end of the

season. But that’s a game between

two teams who finished with the

same record. They had all season

to separate themselves and earn

the final playoff berth outright. It

was a shame to see the illustrious

19-year career of Chipper Jones

comes to an end in one game. Any

team can have a bad day, but if they

have two in a row then that’s their

fault and the better team prevailed

The best way to settle this

debacle is a three-game playoff

between the wild card teams.

Here are my three reasons why

this is good for baseball: a spike in

TV ratings, revenue for the host

cities, and finding the most worthy

playoff team.

Let’s face it, baseball ratings are

still down in the dumps from the

steroid scandals of the past decade.

Why not add to the excitement of

playoff baseball with a three-game

playoff?

These playoff games also

bring in tons of revenue to the

city and companies surrounding

the stadiums. More than likely all

these games would sell out and

be money makers compared to

regular season games in which

there are rarely sellouts except for

opening day.

Another issue that needs to

be looked at is why the wild card

teams are hosting a division

winner in the divisional round.

For example, the New York

Yankees won the AL East over

the Baltimore Orioles, but have to

travel to Baltimore for the first two

games of series, ultimately giving

Baltimore home field advantage.

Major League Baseball is

trying to do the right thing by

getting fans, but their plans for

getting the best teams in the

playoffs have failed and adds to the

failures of commissioner Bud Selig.