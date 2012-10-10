A flaw in baseball’s new playoff format
A flaw in the system.
The new Major League
Baseball playoff format introduced
a second wild card team in both
the American and National
League. These teams went to
play the original wild card teams
in a one game playoff. The two
one-game matchups this year
were the Baltimore Orioles vs.
Texas Rangers, and the St. Louis
Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves.
The Orioles went on to easily
win against the Rangers 5-1. The
Cardinals won 6-3 but it wasn’t
without controversy. In the 8th
inning the Braves were rallying
until left-field umpire Sam
Holbrook’s late infield fly ruling
stopped their momentum. The
disputed call caused a 19 minute
delay when fans began throwing
cups, bottles, and trash onto
Turner Field.
The main question to really
take from that Braves game is not
why did Holbrook call infield fly, but
rather why does a 162 game season
come down to one game? The
Braves won six more games than
the Cardinals did in the regular
season so how are we getting the
best teams in the playoffs?
One-game playoffs used to be
only to break a tie at the end of the
season. But that’s a game between
two teams who finished with the
same record. They had all season
to separate themselves and earn
the final playoff berth outright. It
was a shame to see the illustrious
19-year career of Chipper Jones
comes to an end in one game. Any
team can have a bad day, but if they
have two in a row then that’s their
fault and the better team prevailed
The best way to settle this
debacle is a three-game playoff
between the wild card teams.
Here are my three reasons why
this is good for baseball: a spike in
TV ratings, revenue for the host
cities, and finding the most worthy
playoff team.
Let’s face it, baseball ratings are
still down in the dumps from the
steroid scandals of the past decade.
Why not add to the excitement of
playoff baseball with a three-game
playoff?
These playoff games also
bring in tons of revenue to the
city and companies surrounding
the stadiums. More than likely all
these games would sell out and
be money makers compared to
regular season games in which
there are rarely sellouts except for
opening day.
Another issue that needs to
be looked at is why the wild card
teams are hosting a division
winner in the divisional round.
For example, the New York
Yankees won the AL East over
the Baltimore Orioles, but have to
travel to Baltimore for the first two
games of series, ultimately giving
Baltimore home field advantage.
Major League Baseball is
trying to do the right thing by
getting fans, but their plans for
getting the best teams in the
playoffs have failed and adds to the
failures of commissioner Bud Selig.