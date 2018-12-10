Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Holly Fritz, of the FGCU womenâ€™s soccer team, has become the first player in program history to earn Academic All-American recognition as she was recently named to the Google Cloud Academic First Team on Thursday afternoon.

Fritz was also the only representative from the ASUN conference in the state of Florida.

A biology major, Fritz has maintained a steady 4.0 GPA throughout the entirety of her collegiate career. She has made the Presidentâ€™s List each semester since transferring to FGCU her junior year and is currently working as a research assistant on a microbiology project.

“It’s a tremendous honor and I’m proud of her for everything she represents on and off the field for our program,” said head coach Jim Blankenship. “It’s an outstanding accomplishment and it couldn’t go to a more deserving person. She’s worked so hard and takes great pride in her commitment to academics, it’s a well-deserved honor.”

Aside from her All-American honors, Fritz was also named the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

Her talents on the field gave her a spot on the ASUN First Team as well as the All-Region First Team by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Fritz was also selected to the Google Cloud All-District First Team in November.

Fritz will continue to pursue a biology degree throughout the remainder of her senior year as an Eagle.