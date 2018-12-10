Select Page

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

By | Dec 10, 2018 | , | 0 |

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Holly Fritz, of the FGCU womenâ€™s soccer team, has become the first player in program history to earn Academic All-American recognition as she was recently named to the Google Cloud Academic First Team on Thursday afternoon.

Fritz was also the only representative from the ASUN conference in the state of Florida.

A biology major, Fritz has maintained a steady 4.0 GPA throughout the entirety of her collegiate career. She has made the Presidentâ€™s List each semester since transferring to FGCU her junior year and is currently working as a research assistant on a microbiology project.

“It’s a tremendous honor and I’m proud of her for everything she represents on and off the field for our program,” said head coach Jim Blankenship. “It’s an outstanding accomplishment and it couldn’t go to a more deserving person. She’s worked so hard and takes great pride in her commitment to academics, it’s a well-deserved honor.”

Aside from her All-American honors, Fritz was also named the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

Her talents on the field gave her a spot on the ASUN First Team as well as the All-Region First Team by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Fritz was also selected to the Google Cloud All-District First Team in November.

Fritz will continue to pursue a biology degree throughout the remainder of her senior year as an Eagle.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Womenâ€™s basketball holds strong against Houston

Womenâ€™s basketball holds strong against Houston

December 11, 2018

Menâ€™s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

Menâ€™s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

December 6, 2018

Volleyball ends season with 3-0 loss to UF

Volleyball ends season with 3-0 loss to UF

November 30, 2018

FGCU volleyball ends UCFâ€™s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

FGCU volleyball ends UCFâ€™s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

November 29, 2018

Brandon Goodwin signs NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

Brandon Goodwin signs NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

November 29, 2018

ReySean Scott Jr. earns a double-double in the loss against FIU

ReySean Scott Jr. earns a double-double in the loss against FIU

November 29, 2018

ReySean Scott Jr. earns double-double in loss to FIU

ReySean Scott Jr. earns double-double in loss to FIU

November 29, 2018

Womenâ€™s basketball holds strong against Houston

Womenâ€™s basketball holds strong against Houston

November 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews