Advertisement

Select Page

Garcia’s walk off hit gives Eagles series win

By | Apr 29, 2018 | , | 0 |

Behind a Richie Garcia three-run home run in the seventh and a walk off double in the ninth, the FGCU baseball team finished off a series win over first place Kennesaw State.

The Eagles trailed 2-0 heading into the seventh inning, but that changed as Garcia launched his seventh home run of the season to give FGCU their first lead of the day. Just two innings later, Alex Brait singled with two outs and then Garcia came through with the walk off as he nearly cleared the fence in left field.

“I took a look at my dad and he pointed right back at me and said this is your time,” Garcia said. “Right then and there I knew I had to do the job.”

Justin Gill made the start for the Eagles and was spectacular, despite giving up two runs in the first inning. He went seven innings and allowed only those two runs and seven hits and was in line for the win, but the Owls tallied a run in the ninth off Kenton Hering.

“It was a rough first inning, but I knew my team had my back,” Gill said. “I knew we would finally get some runs going. I knew if I pitched the way I was supposed to, we can easily get the win.”

The Eagles had chances in the first after a pair of base runners and again in the fifth after a pair of errors from Kennesaw State, but could not get on the board against Jake Rothwell. Fortunately for the Eagles, Rothwell left in the fifth inning after the Eagles made him work.

The deficit could have gotten worse, but Eli Lovell was able to cut down a runner at the plate as he fired home to Spencer Levine for what was one of the first turning points of the game.

Marc Coffers and Brait each singled before Garcia homered and Sebastian Gruszecki retired his only batter in the eighth inning. Hering retired his two hitters in the eighth and gave up a two-out hit which tied the game, but Garcia’s hit in the ninth ended it for the team’s 30th win.

“I think it is always a good matchup with Kennesaw State,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “It was so tight. We could have swept. We could have been swept. We made some plays the last two days.”

The Eagles will have a mid-week game on Wednesday against FIU before they remain home for a second straight weekend series as they host UNF.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Baseball Claims Game Two Against KSU

Baseball Claims Game Two Against KSU

April 29, 2018

Baseball Falls in Opener vs Kennesaw

Baseball Falls in Opener vs Kennesaw

April 29, 2018

Eagles add Haley Yerxa to women’s golf team

Eagles add Haley Yerxa to women’s golf team

April 29, 2018

Eagles add Edna Normil from FSW

Eagles add Edna Normil from FSW

April 29, 2018

FGCU baseball defeats #22 FAU

FGCU baseball defeats #22 FAU

April 26, 2018

Eagles travel to face #22 FAU for mid-week game

Eagles travel to face #22 FAU for mid-week game

April 25, 2018

Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth in A-SUN Championship

Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth in A-SUN Championship

April 25, 2018

Eagles add Malik Hardy from Nova Southeastern

Eagles add Malik Hardy from Nova Southeastern

April 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Estero Dental

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement