Gilmore named ASUN Player of the Week

After Alex Brait was named ASUN Player of the Week last week, Kohl Gilmore took home the Eagles second straight weekly award after his incredible weekend.

Gilmore led the Eagles with a .636 batting average and hit three home runs to bring his total to five in the first seven games. He hit two opposite hit field home runs on Friday night and then crushed a home run to right center on Saturday.

He also drove in five runs with two doubles in the Eagles series win over ETSU. He currently sits one home run shy of home runs in the nation behind Keegan McGovern of Georgia.

Even with this incredible start, he says he is not feeling 100 percent.

“The body is not feeling the best right now,” Gilmore said. It’s all about a mindset though. I am trying to help the team win each day and that is all I can control.”

So far this season, Gilmore posts a team-leading .462 battering average and 1.115 slugging percentage. He is also first in runs, total bases, and one RBI shy on Brait for the team lead.

The Eagles are currently 6-1 on the season and will head on the road for the first time this season when they play a three-game series vs. Bethune Colman starting Friday at 4 P.M.