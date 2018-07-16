Select Page

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award
PHOTO COURTESY OF FGCU ATHLETICS: Madeline Marck-Sherk ties for 2nd place at the 2018 ASUN Championship.

Alisa Clark, Madeline Marck-Sherk and Kate Williamson of FGCUâ€™s womenâ€™s golf team have been named to the 2017-18 Womenâ€™s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars team.

The award is credited as one of the most stringent awards in all of college athletics, according to FGCU Athletics. The award requires a minimum of a 3.5 GPA, along with participation in at least 50% of tournaments.

“I am so proud of these individuals for being named WGCA All-American Scholars,” FGCU head women’s golf coach Sarah Trew said. “They carry on a long tradition of academic excellence at FGCU. All three of these young ladies possess a strength in time management that I believe allows them to be so successful in the classroom and on the golf course. I cannot thank them enough for their hard work, dedication and the precedent they continue to set as student-athletes.”

This marks the girlsâ€™ second year in a row receiving the honor, and they remain three of only 12 student athletes in program history to ever earn the award.

 

