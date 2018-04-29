Eagles add Haley Yerxa to women’s golf team

As the 2017-2018 FGCU women’s golf team wrapped up their season, the team announced that they have signed Haley Yerxa to a letter of intent to play for the Eagles next season.

“I decided to join FGCU because I felt such a sense of belonging to the team and school,” Yerxa said. “I really enjoyed the friendly campus environment, and I was excited for all the opportunities FGCU could offer me both academically and athletically. I know that I will be able to succeed at FGCU and that I will have some of the best years of my life. I was also really taken to the campus and the weather in Fort Myers because it will allow me to golf year-round.”

Yerxa, who is graduating from Hillcrest High School in Ottawa this year, was a three-time reigning OVGA Match Play Champion. She also finished in the top 10 in both the Quebec and Ontario Provincial Championships in both 2016 and 2017.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Haley to the FGCU women’s golf family,” said head coach Sarah Trew. “She has only been playing golf for about four years now and has shown a vast improvement over that time span. I am very confident that will continue over to her collegiate career.”

Yerxa was named the team’s MVP of her golf team four times and played field hockey, soccer, swimming and volleyball. She will be pursuing a degree in biomedical robotic technology as a career, most likely in the surgical field. Yerxa was also a member of the Gold Crest Honor Roll all four years after posting a 4.0 GPA.

“She is a very consistent player, which is something we need as we continue to get better,” Trew added. “Her work ethic is phenomenal, something that one can see by her extracurricular activities and her rapid improvement. She fits in really well with our team dynamic and chemistry, and we cannot wait to get her on campus.”

The Eagles are coming off a season where they finished tied for fourth in the ASUN Championship.