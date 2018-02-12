FGCU Golf wins Inaugural Randy Grimes Classic

Back in action for the first time since Oct. 2017, the FGCU men’s golf team started the spring season off strong with a win at the Inaugural Randy Grimes Memorial Shootout at the Jack Nicolas-designed Corkscrew Golf Club.

During the 36-hole tournament on Sunday, the Eagles as a team shot +26 for a total of 602. That was five strokes better than in-state rivals Jacksonville and FAU. Stetson finished in third and FGCU’s B-team rounded out the top five.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” said head coach Eric Booker. “We’ve been working on some new, creative things this offseason and it’s great to see the improvement right away. It’s a good start to our spring season and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Individually, Brent Reneger had the top score for the Eagles and finished in second. He was one of two FGCU golfers to have a round under par as he and Cole Castro both shot a 71 in round two.

Castro ended up finishing tied for third at +5. Andrew Potter and Michael Keymont finished tied for eighth and 11th respectively and were just two of the many golfers who had much better second rounds as they both shot a 75 with the wind settling down a bit as the day went on.

On the B-team, Doug Smith tied with Potter as they both finished at 153. DJ Griffiths and Robert Rennet both finished in the top 15.

The Eagles will see Stetson among another teams in the Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes in Longwood, Florida for a two-day tournament starting with 36 holes on Feb. 26, followed the next day with the final round on Feb. 27.