FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

The FGCU womenâ€™s golf team finished second out of a field of 14 teams at the MSUâ€™s Citrus Classic with a season-best team score of 901.

The Eagles were led by Madeline Marck-Sherk, who scored a career-low score of 71.

After two strong days of play with scores of 300 and 304, FGCU ended play on day three with a score of 297 to finish off the tournament.

Finishing with a score of 37-over, the Eagles were able to stay ahead of Western Kentucky, Texas A&M and Morehead State, which finished third, fourth and fifth.

However, the Eagles werenâ€™t able to defeat Murray State, who ended the tournament in first place with a winning score of 892. The Racers ended day three with a team score of 291.

After an uncharacteristic performance at the Spring Break Shootout, Marck-Sherk improved upon her play, putting up one of her best career performances.

The sophomore totaled rounds of 71, 71 and 70 for a total score of 212 (-4) and was the only under-par total of the 84-player field.

Senior Megan Blonien also finished in the top-10 after rounds of 73, 74 and 76 through three days of play.

Sophomore Kelsy Holbert finished right outside the top-20 after putting up a final round score of 76 on day three for a total score of 227 (+11).

Madison Easterbrook also shot well this during this three-day event, shooting her best round on day three with a score of 73 after scoring 78 and 79 on the first two days of play.

Easterbrook ended with a total score of 230 (+14), tying for the 26th spot.

Freshmen Ailsa Clark and Kate Williamson also came up big on day three with scores of 76 and 75.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Georgia to take part in the three-day John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate starting Sunday, March 26 and wrapping up on Tuesday, March 28.