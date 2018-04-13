Men’s Golf Concludes Season with Eighth Place Finish

Senior Grant Renegar led the FGCU men’s golf team with a top five finish overall and an eighth place finish at Loyola Marymount’s Geiberger Invitational, hosted by Loyola Marymount University. The Eagles were three shots behind San Diego as they finished with a final score of 879 (299-286-294), but finished 13 shots ahead of fellow conference member Stetson (892: 310-294-288). The eventual winner of the tournament was Brigham Young as they finished with a final score of 856 (290-284-282). This was the first time since 2014 that the Eagles competed on the West Coast at the Saint Mary’s Invitational). The Eagles were one of three teams to compete outside of California, the other two being Brigham Young and Stetson.

“We had some good reflection after today’s round to remind us of the importance of playing the game and not trying to force a result,” said FGCU head coach Eric Booker, whose team made four double bogeys or worse in the final round after making 10 such scores over the first two rounds combined.

“The proper mental mindset is the need for a quiet, but confident, approach to each shot. This will be something we’ll be focusing on as we prepare for the A-SUN Championship.”

Renegar tied for fifth place out of 70 golfers as the McComb, Mississippi native shot a final-round 1-over 73 at the 7,204-yard PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course. Renegar posted a -3 and a final score of 213 (72-68-73) total overall to finish four strokes behind eventual medalist Alex Lee from Fresno State (209, -7).

In addition to Renegar’s final-round 73, junior Andrew Potter and senior Michael Keymont also both signed for 73s in the tournament. Potter posted a +5 and a final score of 221 (75-73-73) tied for 32nd place while Keymont finished with a +10 and a final score of 226 (79-74-73) for a 47th place finish.

Not far behind Potter and Keymont was freshman Cole Castro. Castro finished with a +6 and a final score of 222 (76-71-75) tied for 35th place. Sophomore Doug Smith would round out the Eagles lineup scoring with a +15 and a final score of 231 (76-79-76) tied for 58th place.

FGCU will now turn its focus to the A-SUN Championship on April 22-24 at The Legends at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia. The winner of the conference championship will go to the national tournament at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.