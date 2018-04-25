Nassar wins ASUN Freshman of the Year

For the first time in FGCU women’s golf history, Natalia Nassar was named ASUN Freshman of the Year.

“I am so thrilled for Natalia,” said head coach Sarah Trew. “She has been one of our most consistent players all year. The most impressive thing about her is that she has the maturity of a senior. She is able to stay composed on the course no matter what is happening.”

“At our last event in Tulsa, her driver was broken by the airline, and she was able to borrow one from the pro shop and still be our lowest finisher. That is the kind of player she is – competitive and nothing really phases her. I can’t wait to see how the rest of her collegiate career plays out because the sky is the limit for her.”

In her 23 rounds this season, Nassar shot an average of 76.35 to lead the entire team. She had three top 20 finishes and helped the Eagles finish six rounds under 300.

Her most impressive performance this season came in the Mid-American Match Play where she won all three of her matches, including one against currently #16 Kent State.