Preview: Menâ€™s golf at East Carolina Invitational

The FGCU menâ€™s golf team will travel to Greenville, North Carolina to take part in the East Carolina Invitational hosted by ECU.

Play will begin Monday, April 3 with 36 holes at the Brook Valley Country Club and will conclude Tuesday, April 4 with the final round.

Last season, the Eagles took part in this two-day event and tied for second with Campbell University with an overall score of 903.