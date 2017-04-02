Advertisement

Preview: Menâ€™s golf at East Carolina Invitational

Apr 2, 2017

The FGCU menâ€™s golf team will travel to Greenville, North Carolina to take part in the East Carolina Invitational hosted by ECU.

Play will begin Monday, April 3 with 36 holes at the Brook Valley Country Club and will conclude Tuesday, April 4 with the final round.

Last season, the Eagles took part in this two-day event and tied for second with Campbell University with an overall score of 903.

Out of the thirteen teams who competed, East Carolina took first with an overall score of 880.

This will be the last tournament before heading into the ASUN menâ€™s golf championship which will begin Sunday, April 16 at the Legends at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia. Play for this will conclude Tuesday, April 18.

