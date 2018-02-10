Advertisement

Preview: Men’s golf at Randy Grimes Shootout

Feb 10, 2018

The FGCU men’s golf team will return to action Randy Grimes Memorial Shootout on Feb. 11 at the Old Corkscrew Golf Course.

The last time the Eagles played was late October, when they finished fourth in the Homewood/Hilton Garden Airport and FGCU Classic.

Theonly other top five finish this season was in the Patriot Collegiate where FGCU finished tied for second place with Delaware.

Up next, the Eagles will compete in the Legacy Intercollegiate on Feb.  26 and 27 in Longwood, Florida.

Matt Rothman

Dominant second half secures ASUN Regular Season Championship

February 10, 2018

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

February 10, 2018

Women’s basketball earns 44-point win over Spartans

February 10, 2018

Preview: Men’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 9, 2018

Preview: Men’s tennis at FAU

February 9, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 9, 2018

Preview: Women’s tennis at Mercer

February 9, 2018

Men’s Basketball clinches share of ASUN championship with win at NJIT

February 9, 2018

