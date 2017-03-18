Preview: Women’s golf at MSU Citrus Classic

Competing in the 2017 Spring Break Shootout on Monday and Tuesday, the FGCU women’s golf team will head to Sorrento to compete in the MSU Citrus Classic from March 19 to 21 at the Redtail Golf Club.

Hosted by Morehead State for the second consecutive season, FGCU finished fifth overall out of the 20 teams competing.

Rebounding from a 10th place finish on the second to last day of the classic to finish in fifth, the Eagles will look to lean on Megan Blonien and Madison Easterbrook following their top-20 performances at the MSU Citrus Classic last season.

After looking to improve on its fifth place finish at the MSU Citrus Classic, FGCU will head to Stockbridge, Georgia to compete in the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate from March 26 to 28.