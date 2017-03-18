Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s golf at MSU Citrus Classic

By | Mar 18, 2017 | , | 0 |

Competing in the 2017 Spring Break Shootout on Monday and Tuesday, the FGCU women’s golf team will head to Sorrento to compete in the MSU Citrus Classic from March 19 to 21 at the Redtail Golf Club.

Hosted by Morehead State for the second consecutive season, FGCU finished fifth overall out of the 20 teams competing.

Rebounding from a 10th place finish on the second to last day of the classic to finish in fifth, the Eagles will look to lean on Megan Blonien and Madison Easterbrook following their top-20 performances at the MSU Citrus Classic last season.

After looking to improve on its fifth place finish at the MSU Citrus Classic, FGCU will head to Stockbridge, Georgia to compete in the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate from March 26 to 28.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

March 18, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball at Tiger Beach Challenge

Preview: Beach volleyball at Tiger Beach Challenge

March 17, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. George Washington

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. George Washington

March 17, 2017

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Miami in first round of NCAA Tournament

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Miami in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 17, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball falls to FSU in first round of NCAA tournament

FGCU men’s basketball falls to FSU in first round of NCAA tournament

March 17, 2017

Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

March 16, 2017

Softball at Battle at the Beach Tournament preview

Softball at Battle at the Beach Tournament preview

March 16, 2017

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

March 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews