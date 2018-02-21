Women’s Golf Bounces to Fourth in Amelia Island Collegiate

After finishing sixth on day one of the Amelia Island Collegiate hosted by Jacksonville University, the FGCU women’s golf team (303-304-297—904 (+40)) finished tied for fourth place among 15 teams. The Eagles tied with Jacksonville State (299-293-312—904 (+40)).

Campbell University was the eventual winner of the tournament. Campbell tied with NJCAA Daytona State College for first place, but won the tiebreaker based off the lowest individual score from round three.

“We had things going pretty well today, but mixed in a couple rough holes,” FGCU head coach Sarah Trew said. “We played 18 +8 as a team and were at a point where our round could have gone a couple different ways. I am very proud of the way we came back and played our last three holes 2-under collectively. We definitely have some things to work on, but I think we can correct those in the next couple weeks and be ready for the Spring Break Shootout [hosted by WKU].”

Sophomore Kate Williamson (76-78-71—225 (+9)) and freshman Natalia Nassar (76-73-76—225 (+9)) finished tied for 15th place. In the final round, Williamson shot a team-low 71 in the final round. Williamson’s 71 was the lowest among all FGCU golfers in the tournament.

Junior Madeline Marck-Sherk (72-77-78—227 (+11)) finished tied for 20th place while junior Kelsy Holbert (79-76-73—228 (+12)) finished tied for 23rd place. Holbert had FGCU’s lone eagle on hole 15 in round two of the tournament in which she shot a 3-under on a par 6.

Overall, the four players for FGCU that finished in the top-25 is something that hasn’t been done this year and last happened in last spring’s A-SUN Championship. Sophomore Alisa Clark (82-78-77—237 (+21)) was the only one that did not make the top-25 as she finished tied for 56th.

The Eagles return to action on Mar. 12 as they prepare for the WKU Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Florida, hosted by Western Kentucky University.