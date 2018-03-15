Advertisement

Select Page

Women’s Golf Places Third in WKU Shootout

By | Mar 15, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s golf team wrapped up with a third place finish out of all 14 teams that participated in the WKU Spring Break Shootout. The Eagles’ third place is the best of the year in non-match play format. In addition, the Eagles finished behind runner-up and fellow conference member Jacksonville (+40) (300-296-308—904) and eventual winner and co-host Western Kentucky (+16) (289-301-290—880) with a final score of 909 (+45) (298-306-305).

“I’m proud of the girls for their top three finish and very proud of Madeline for her fourth place finish,” FGCU head coach Sarah Trew said. “We played OK today overall. I would say everybody can definitely take something they can work on from here. Next week, we are heading to a course that we have very fond memories of and are excited to get back out there.”

Junior Madeline Marck-Sherk recorded the team’s best individual finish of the year as she finished fourth among 84 golfers behind a final round 76 that gave her a three-round tally of 222 and a final score of +6 (75-71-76). Her fourth place finish is a team individual best of the year, which tops her own ninth place showing at the USF Intercollegiate on Oct. 30 and 31. In fact, Marck-Sherk’s 71 tied her second round total from the Johnie Imes Invitational, which was her best finish of the year.

Two other Eagles joined Marck-Sherk finishing in the top 25. Junior Kelsy Holbert finished tied for 12th with a score of +12 (75-75-78—228) while freshman Natalia Nassar, who recently earned the A-SUN Golfer of the Week after her strong performance from the Women’s Mid-American Match Play Challenge, finished tied with a 21st place finishing with a score of +15 (76-81-74—231). Nassar finished with a team-best 74 in the final round.

Sophomore Kate Williamson and senior Madison Easterbrook were the only two Eagles that did not finish in the top 25. Williamson tied for 39th with a score of +18 (78-79-77—234) while Easterbrook finished tied for 49th with a score of +23 (72-84-83—239). Williamson’s 77 was her best round while Easterbrook’s 72 was her best round of the year and the best round overall in the tournament for the Eagles.

Redshirt sophomore Jean Tyrell, who represented FGCU competing as an individual, finished in a tie for 54th place with a score of +24 (80-81-79—240).

FGCU will be back in action Mar. 18-20 in the MSU Citrus Classic at the Redtail Golf Club in Sorrento, Florida, hosted by Morehead State. Tee times will vary between the teams participating in the three rounds.

Rate:

About The Author

Patrick Clines and Emily Kois

Related Posts

Burnam and Whitestone earn program’s first-ever ASUN Weekly Awards

Burnam and Whitestone earn program’s first-ever ASUN Weekly Awards

March 15, 2018

FGCU’s seven-game win streak comes to an end with loss at USF

FGCU’s seven-game win streak comes to an end with loss at USF

March 15, 2018

Beach Volleyball falls to Eckerd College

Beach Volleyball falls to Eckerd College

March 15, 2018

Goodwin and Johnson both receive NABC Awards

Goodwin and Johnson both receive NABC Awards

March 15, 2018

Landert earns ASUN Player of the Week

Landert earns ASUN Player of the Week

March 15, 2018

Women’s Tennis Fall 6-1 to Notre Dame

Women’s Tennis Fall 6-1 to Notre Dame

March 15, 2018

Men’s Tennis Suffers First Loss at Home, Falls 4-3 to UAB

Men’s Tennis Suffers First Loss at Home, Falls 4-3 to UAB

March 15, 2018

FGCU D2 Hockey Wins Third National Championship

FGCU D2 Hockey Wins Third National Championship

March 14, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement