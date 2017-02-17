Eagles win autobid and advance to Nationals

The FGCU DII hockey team couldn’t have received a better gift on Valentine’s Day than an autobid win to advance straight to Nationals in Columbus, Ohio. With the autobid, the Eagles no longer have to attend Southeast Regionals and will have a little over three weeks to prepare for Nationals as they defend their National Title.

Along with the Eagles, the following teams also received autobids to Nationals: William Patterson, New York University, Liberty University, Lindenwood University-Belleville, Grand Valley State University, Williston State College as well as Northern Arizona University.

The Eagles’ regular season ended with 22 wins, one loss and five ties. The Eagles never gave up a single loss at home, while winning all of their games at home aside from the one tie in the final game of the regular season against UMASS Amherst in a 2-2 decision. Thanks to strong goaltending from the Eagles’ goalie tandem in Bradley Rambhajan and Tyler Tracy, the Eagles allowed a measly 56 goals through 28 games, good for a two-goals-against average. Both Rambhajan (1.96 GA) and Tracy (1.98GA) ranked fourth and fifth respectively in goals against average. Tracy was also able to come in at number five for a save percentage at .931 percent.

With 169 goals scored, the Eagles ranked fourth in the Southeast division and ninth overall in the entire league. The Eagles’ leading scorer, Joshua Koerner, was able to crack the top 45 in scoring, coming in at number 22 with 63 points (32G 31A). Koerner’s 32 goals were good enough to be tied for seventh-most scored overall.

The Eagles return to action at Nationals in Columbus, Ohio, on March 15-18 as they look to defend their title against opponents to be determined by the results of Regionals Feb. 24-26.