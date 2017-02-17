Advertisement

Select Page

Eagles win autobid and advance to Nationals

By | Feb 17, 2017 | , | 0 |

Eagles win autobid and advance to Nationals
(EN Photo / Kim Smith)

The FGCU DII hockey team couldn’t have received a better gift on Valentine’s Day than an autobid win to advance straight to Nationals in Columbus, Ohio. With the autobid, the Eagles no longer have to attend Southeast Regionals and will have a little over three weeks to prepare for Nationals as they defend their National Title.

Along with the Eagles, the following teams also received autobids to Nationals: William Patterson, New York University, Liberty University, Lindenwood University-Belleville, Grand Valley State University, Williston State College as well as Northern Arizona University.

The Eagles’ regular season ended with 22 wins, one loss and five ties. The Eagles never gave up a single loss at home, while winning all of their games at home aside from the one tie in the final game of the regular season against UMASS Amherst in a 2-2 decision. Thanks to strong goaltending from the Eagles’ goalie tandem in Bradley Rambhajan and Tyler Tracy, the Eagles allowed a measly 56 goals through 28 games, good for a two-goals-against average. Both Rambhajan (1.96 GA) and Tracy (1.98GA) ranked fourth and fifth respectively in goals against average. Tracy was also able to come in at number five for a save percentage at .931 percent.

With 169 goals scored, the Eagles ranked fourth in the Southeast division and ninth overall in the entire league. The Eagles’ leading scorer, Joshua Koerner, was able to crack the top 45 in scoring, coming in at number 22 with 63 points (32G 31A). Koerner’s 32 goals were good enough to be tied for seventh-most scored overall.

The Eagles return to action at Nationals in Columbus, Ohio, on March 15-18 as they look to defend their title against opponents to be determined by the results of Regionals Feb. 24-26.

Rate:

About The Author

Keaton Hanley

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Tennessee Tech

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Tennessee Tech

February 17, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball defeats NJIT for eighth straight road victory

FGCU men’s basketball defeats NJIT for eighth straight road victory

February 17, 2017

Baseball returns postseason-tested roster for 2017 campaign

Baseball returns postseason-tested roster for 2017 campaign

February 17, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Charlotte

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Charlotte

February 16, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at UCF

Preview: Women’s tennis at UCF

February 16, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at NJIT

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at NJIT

February 15, 2017

Softball heads to Mexico to participate in Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

Softball heads to Mexico to participate in Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

February 15, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball blows past Lipscomb to remain atop the ASUN

FGCU women’s basketball blows past Lipscomb to remain atop the ASUN

February 14, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews