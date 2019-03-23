Jewett-Giles announces possible departure from FGCU

By Sean C Porter

Media Editor

Keri Jewett-Giles announced FGCU’s NCAA Tournament loss was most likely her last game, in a press conference following a 69-62 loss to Miami.

Jewett-Giles, a redshirt-junior, led all scorers with 24 points against Miami, and has been a productive player on both sides of the ball all season. She played 855 minutes over the course of the season, and averaged 26 points per game.

It’s not clear what Jewett-Giles plans on doing after this season. Check back with Eagle News for updates.