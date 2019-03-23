Advertisement

Select Page

Jewett-Giles announces possible departure from FGCU

By | Mar 23, 2019 | , | 0 |

Jewett-Giles announces possible departure from FGCU
EN Photo by Julia Bonavita // Keri Jewett-Giles walks off the court following FGCU's 69-62 loss to Miami.

By Sean C Porter

Media Editor

Keri Jewett-Giles announced FGCU’s NCAA Tournament loss was most likely her last game, in a press conference following a 69-62 loss to Miami.

Jewett-Giles, a redshirt-junior, led all scorers with 24 points against Miami, and has been a productive player on both sides of the ball all season. She played 855 minutes over the course of the season, and averaged 26 points per game.

It’s not clear what Jewett-Giles plans on doing after this season. Check back with Eagle News for updates.

Rate:

About The Author

Sean Porter

Related Posts

Eagles finish season with 69-62 loss to Miami

Eagles finish season with 69-62 loss to Miami

March 23, 2019

Wrestling club member wins gold in national championships

Wrestling club member wins gold in national championships

March 22, 2019

Ernst and Scott Jr. transfer out of FGCU

Ernst and Scott Jr. transfer out of FGCU

March 22, 2019

FGCU women earn No. 13 seed

FGCU women earn No. 13 seed

March 18, 2019

FGCU women win ASUN Championship

FGCU women win ASUN Championship

March 17, 2019

Women’s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

Women’s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

March 14, 2019

Baseball sweeps ASUN weekly awards

Baseball sweeps ASUN weekly awards

March 13, 2019

Eagles defeat Florida in two-game series

Eagles defeat Florida in two-game series

March 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

EAGLE RADIO MUSIC NOW

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Advertisements

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement