Late Rally Helps Baseball Beat NJIT

The FGCU baseball team (24-6, 2-0 A-SUN) took advantage of a late rally in the eighth inning as they claimed a 3-1 victory over NJIT (11-12, 1-4 A-SUN). With the win, the Eagles are now 5-0 overall against the Highlanders.

FGCU and NJIT were deadlocked for the first two innings, but thanks to a lead-off solo home run from senior Eli Lovell in the third, the Eagles took the lead, but the Highlanders would tie the game in the fourth after an RBI double from Bryce Short.

The game remained tied until the Eagles came in clutch in the bottom of the eighth. After freshman Christian Proffitt led off the inning with a single to center, sophomore Marc Coffers would follow with a bunt single of his own. After redshirt senior Gage Morey reached on an error to load the bases, sophomore Richie Garcia would bring in the eventual game-winning run on a deep sac fly to center to bring Proffitt. Hoping to add an insurance run to the game, both Coffers and Morey were off and running, stealing second and third before Coffers took off for home and successfully stole a run over the course of the next two at-bats, giving the Eagles an insurance run they needed before redshirt senior Kenton Hering came in the ninth to close the door for the Eagles.

“Marc can change a game,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “He did that on his own. Proffitt got the inning going and then Marc laid down a great bunt but he can change a game. We take pride in small ball – both offensively and defensively.

Redshirt junior Josh Dye, who started the game, would earn a no-decision after throwing seven innings, giving up one run on seven hits while walking three and striking out three.

“Josh was good, just one run through seven and if Kenton and Trey can keep throwing like that we’ll be okay. We won the series and now we’re going to come out tomorrow and try for the sweep,” said Tollett.

Sophomore Trey Vickery would earn his second win after throwing one scoreless inning and striking out one batter.

Hering earned his fifth save of the season after throwing one scoreless inning with three strikeouts.

Coffers, Morey, Garcia, Lovell and Proffitt had all the Eagles five hits. Coffers added two stolen bases while Morey added one of his own.

UP NEXT

FGCU will be going for the series sweep and their ninth-straight win over NJIT tomorrow at 12 p.m.