Leon strikes out 10 in 5-0 FGCU Win

By | Mar 24, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team started their weekend series versus UMBC strong with a 5-0 win to extend their win-streak to three.

“It was a good hard-fought win,” head coach Dave Tollett said. We pitched well and played decent defense. It was a good Friday night win.”

Mario Leon was on the mound and pitched one of his best games of the season. He did not allow a run in six innings and struck out a season high 10 batters in the process.

“I thought it was my best outing of the year,” Leon said. “I tried to get ahead, something I struggled with in my last couple of outings. I think that’s what helped me the most and was the key to success to get me deeper into the ball game.

FGCU played two runs in the third as both Eric Gonzalez and Eli Lovell each drove in runs to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Leon’s roughest inning came in the sixth when he allowed the first two batters to reach, but was able to work out of a second and third situation with nobody out and kept the game 2-0.

In the seventh, FGCU added three more to take a 5-0 lead sparked by a two run single by Richie Garcia.

“I was just trying to see something up and find the gap,” Garcia said. “That’s what we practice on and I was just trying to come through.”

Kohl Gilmore also doubled home a run in the inning and that would be all the Eagles would need as Peyton Grey, Trey Vickery and Parker Hamilton each pitched a scoreless inning with Hamilton striking out Stack for the fifth time in the game. He was one of 16 punch-outs in the game.

Up next, FGCU will look for the series win on Saturday with Josh Dye on the mound with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

Matt Rothman

