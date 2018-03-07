Long day ends with extra inning win for FGCU

After what was supposed to be a 4 P.M. start, a nearly two-hour rain delay and extra-inning game between FGCU and FAMU did not end until after midnight, with the Eagles defeating the Rattlers 13-12.

Brian Wilcox made his first collegiate start for the Eagles and went 0.2 innings before handing the ball off to Tyler Shuck. Justin Gill went 3.2 and Kenton Herring went the final 2.2 innings to earn his third win of the season.

“This was another one of those games we can circle on the calendar and look back on,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, as long as there are outs in the board we believe we can win and tonight proved that once again. We could have quit after the first inning, but we fought back and won a really tough game. Time to rest up and go for the sweep tomorrow.”

In a wild first couple of innings, the Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Kohl Gilmore’s sixth home run of the season. The Rattlers responded with six runs in the home half of the first on four errors from the Eagles, only to have FGCU tie it up in the second at six.

Jay Hayes would give FGCU a brief lead with an RBI single, but the Rattlers tied the game in the fifth and added two runs in the seventh. The Eagles tied it once again at seven and each team would score two more times, as Richie Garcia singled home two in the eighth to tie it at nine.

FGCU had chances in the ninth to win it after a double from Christian Proffitt and loaded the bases in the tenth but were able to get four in the 11th on an error before Hayes came through again. The Eagles took a 13-9 lead into the bottom of the 11th.

However, FAMU scored three times in the inning, but FGCU would hang on for their ninth win of the season.

The Eagle finished the day with 17 hits and 12 walls. Both Garcia and Eli Lovell had three hits and Garcia had a team-high four runs batted in.

Game two of the series will be Wednesday at 2 P.M, as FGCU looks to sweep a two-game series. The Eagles have yet to announce who will be pitching, but Peyton Gray is a likely choice being the fifth game in six days.