Advertisement

Select Page

Melissa Weck named Defensive Player of the Week for the Second Time

By | Sep 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

After saving 10 shots on Friday night in the Eagles 1-0 win over Arizona and three more on Sunday, Melissa Weck was named Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career. 

In the two games over the weekend, the opposition took 26 shots, but Weck only allowed two goals to get past her.  She made 13 saves and reached her 14th career shutout with the Eagles win on Friday.  

Also, for a fourth consecutive week, a member of the Eagles was awarded a weekly award, and Weck joins Lindsay Patton, who also received Defensive Player of the Week.  

After winning 14 games in her freshmen season, Weck Leads the A-Sun with six wins. She also is leading the conference with 33 saves.  

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

FGCU women’s soccer team split a pair of games in Arizona

FGCU women’s soccer team split a pair of games in Arizona

September 13, 2017

Volleyball goes 2-1 at Wildcat Classic with wins over Wofford and Davidson

Volleyball goes 2-1 at Wildcat Classic with wins over Wofford and Davidson

September 10, 2017

Preview: Women’s soccer at Arizona

Preview: Women’s soccer at Arizona

September 8, 2017

Preview: Men’s cross country at ASUN Preview

Preview: Men’s cross country at ASUN Preview

September 7, 2017

Preview: Volleyball at Wildcat Classic

Preview: Volleyball at Wildcat Classic

September 7, 2017

FGCU volleyball suffers losses at Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic

FGCU volleyball suffers losses at Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic

September 3, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer goes 1-1 at the Peter Baldwin Memorial Classic

FGCU men’s soccer goes 1-1 at the Peter Baldwin Memorial Classic

September 3, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer open season with 3-1 loss to No. 3 Denver

FGCU men’s soccer open season with 3-1 loss to No. 3 Denver

August 27, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews