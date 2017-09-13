Melissa Weck named Defensive Player of the Week for the Second Time

After saving 10 shots on Friday night in the Eagles 1-0 win over Arizona and three more on Sunday, Melissa Weck was named Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

In the two games over the weekend, the opposition took 26 shots, but Weck only allowed two goals to get past her. She made 13 saves and reached her 14th career shutout with the Eagles win on Friday.

Also, for a fourth consecutive week, a member of the Eagles was awarded a weekly award, and Weck joins Lindsay Patton, who also received Defensive Player of the Week.

After winning 14 games in her freshmen season, Weck Leads the A-Sun with six wins. She also is leading the conference with 33 saves.