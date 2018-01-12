Men’s basketball picks up 200th win at home

In game number two of conference play versus USC Upstate, the FGCU men’s basketball team defeated the Spartans 75-58 to move to 2-0 in ASUN play.

Even with Antravious Simmons out for the second straight game, FGCU held their first two ASUN opponents to just 100 points. The Eagles also picked up their 200th home win all-time on Thursday night.

FGCU finished the night shooting just under 50 percent from the field and out rebounded USC Upstate 47-34.

Zach Johnson had 17points while Dinero Mercurius and Ricky Doyle finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“Once we got going in transition and got stops, we really shared the ball well,” said head Coach Joe Dooley. “We shot the ball well in transition in some spurts and spread the ball. It all started on the defensive end again. We were able to play a lot of bodies and run in transition because we got stops.”

Getting out early with four points from Doyle, the Spartans scored the next seven points to take an early 7-4 lead. That would be the only time FGCU would trail, as FGCU went on a 10-0 run to open a seven-point lead.

Midway through the first half a 12-0 run turned a four point lead into an 18 point lead.

Johnson added another three late with Scott finishing the half with a dunk. FGCU held USC Upstate to just 19.4 percent from the field in the first half with a 38-17 lead.

The dunks just kept coming in the second half, as Johnson slammed down the first two points of the half.

Johnson threw down another while Michael Gilmore followed that with two of his own to increase the lead to 56-35.

Doyle added FGCU’s fifth dunk of the night giving the Eagles their largest lead of the game at 29.

“The fans are always great,” Zach Johnson said. “I love playing here. It’s part of the reason I came here. They helps a lot here when we are in a rut; just hearing their voices always help.”

Next, FGCU will have one more chance to play at home against NJIT Saturday night at 7 p.m. before they hit the road.