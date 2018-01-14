Men’s basketball remains perfect in ASUN play with win over NJIT

On Saturday night the NJIT Highlanders traveled to Fort Myers to face the FGCU men’s basketball team in continuation of ASUN conference play.

The Eagles came out on top 68-54 with their third straight ASUN victory.

After a slow start offensively for both teams, NJIT held a 17-15 lead with eight minutes remaining in the opening half.

However, a 9-0 run from the Eagles that led to an eventual 14-2 run, gave FGCU some cushion with only three minutes left of the half.

FGCU went into the half leading by eight points with a score of 36-28. At the half Brandon Goodwin led the Eagles with 16 first half points.

Kicking off the second half, NJIT started out by getting a quick bucket from Diandre Wilson.

Three minutes into the half the Highlanders cut the Eagles lead to five courtesy of an Abdul Lewis lay in.

After several great series of up and down action by Michael Gilmore and his teammates, FGCU took a 16 point lead with just over six minutes left to play in the game.

With two free throws late in the game from Zach Johnson, the Eagles secured their fourth straight victory to maintain an undefeated record in ASUN conference play.

The Eagles were led by Brandon Goodwin with 21 points 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Highlanders were led by Zach Cooks who scored 12 points.

Next, FGCU will go on the road to take on Lipscomb Thursday, January 18th with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.