Men’s basketball snags home-court advantage in quarterfinals

Mar 3, 2019

FGCU men's basketball's Dinero Mercurius looks to pass a defender during a home game against Lipscomb earlier in the season.

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Following a narrow 77-74 victory over Jacksonville University on Friday night, the FGCU men’s basketball team has finished its regular season tied in third place in the final ASUN conference standings.

With this, the Eagles will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ASUN conference tournament and will welcome the No. 5 seed, NJIT, in the ASUN championship quarterfinals.

The Eagles and Highlanders have played twice in the regular season, with each team coming away with one win.

“I’m really proud of our guys for digging that out. (Swisher Gymnasium) has historically been a really hard place for us to play. We’ve taken some tough ones here. Credit to Jacksonville because they’re playing really hard,” FGCU coach Michael Fly said of the team’s success on Friday. “Our guys stepped up and made some big plays down the stretch. (Jacksonville) went on that run and we staggered for a minute, but we got up off the mat and threw one more haymaker at them.”

FGCU and NJIT will play for a chance to advance to the ASUN conference semifinals in Alico Arena on Monday, Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

Jordyn Matez

