Advertisement

Select Page

Men’s Golf Earns Third Place Finish, Castro Medals Honors

By | Mar 7, 2018 | , | 0 |

At the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate, the FGCU men’s golf team wrapped up their two-day tournament appearance finishing in third place behind eventual winner Austin Peay.

“I’m very proud of the synergy and commitment of this team to improve their talent this spring,” said FGCU head coach Eric Booker. “Being a part of this day and watching these guys break through to shoot the score they needed was very gratifying. Cole was amazing, but everyone did their part to make this day count.”

FGCU finished day one of the tournament in seventh place, but the team put together a final-round total (-11) of 277. The final score tied for the seventh-best round in program history and tied for the second-best final round in program history.

It was freshman Cole Castro winning medalist honors that highlighted the Eagles’ catapult up the leaderboard in the final round. Castro would finish with a 70-73-67: 210 (-6), with a career-best five-under  in the final round.

As a team, four of the Eagles’ counting scores were in the red. Along with Castro’s score, senior Michael Keymont finished tied for 12th (74-74-70: 218 (+2)), sophomore Doug Smith finished tied for 25th (75-75-71: 221 (+5)) and junior Andrew Potter tied for 30th (77-76-69: 222 (+6)). Senior Grant Renegar finished tied for 50th (75-79-72: 226 (+10)).

Redshirt senior James Leadbetter competed as an individual for the Eagles as he finished tied for 76th (78-77-77: 232 (+16)).

With the performance Tuesday, FGCU has now finished first, tied for first (lost in a playoff) and third in its first three spring tournaments.

Up next, the Eagles will make the trek up I-75 to compete in the USF Classic next Monday and Tuesday, Mar. 12 and 13.

Rate:

About The Author

Patrick Clines and Emily Kois

Related Posts

Long day ends with extra inning win for FGCU

Long day ends with extra inning win for FGCU

March 7, 2018

FGCU prepares for series with FAMU

FGCU prepares for series with FAMU

March 6, 2018

FGCU Softball Falls to Oregon and FSU, Splits With Hofstra

FGCU Softball Falls to Oregon and FSU, Splits With Hofstra

March 5, 2018

Former Eagle earns bronze in Fort Lauderdale Major

Former Eagle earns bronze in Fort Lauderdale Major

March 5, 2018

Strong outing from Lumbert gives FGCU series win

Strong outing from Lumbert gives FGCU series win

March 5, 2018

Just shy of a second half comeback, men’s basketball falls in ASUN Final

Just shy of a second half comeback, men’s basketball falls in ASUN Final

March 5, 2018

Seven-run first inning lifts Eagles to win

Seven-run first inning lifts Eagles to win

March 4, 2018

Men’s ASUN Championship preview

Men’s ASUN Championship preview

March 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement