Men’s golf finishes fifth in ASUN Championship

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s golf team ended the 2019 ASUN Championships in fifth place out of seven teams on Tuesday.

Overall, the Eagles scored a 302 (+14) in Tuesday’s final round to finish 904 (+40), outlasting North Alabama to break a tie and force them to sixth.

Senior Andrew Potter secured a fifth-place standing for the Eagles, utilizing four birdies to shoot par on Tuesday and land tied for 12th individually, finishing 223 (+7).

Cole Castro sat just two behind Potter tied for 14th, finishing 224 (+8).

With this finish, FGCU has placed fifth in each of the last five ASUN Championships.

Women’s golf finishes second in ASUN Championship

The FGCU women’s golf team placed second overall in the 2019 ASUN Championship tournament on Tuesday.

The tournament was played over three rounds and featured seven ASUN teams, two of which sat above No. 112 FGCU in the National GolfStat rankings. These teams included No. 68 North Florida, who placed third behind FGCU.

The first day placed FGCU in third place overall, with a team-low 77 (+4) performance by senior Kelsy Holbert securing a top-three round one finish.

Holbert led FGCU tied for fourth, while Laura Edmonds sat one stroke behind Holbert (78) in sole possession of seventh place.

The second day brought more success as Natalia Nassar shot a two-under 71 performance, bumping the Eagles up to second in the standings.

Nassar finished the day in fourth place (+6), with Edmonds (+7) and Holbert (+8) trailing close behind tied for fifth and seventh, respectively.

Senior Madeline Marck-Sherk, who is one of just three Eagles in history to log a second-place or better finish in an ASUN Championship, rounded out day two with an overall score of 159 (+13) to place her tied for 13th.

The third and final round saw major success all-around, with junior Alisa Clark shooting a 74 (+1) to lead the charge.

Clark’s third-round performance left her tied for 14th overall. Nassar, who finished the third round with a 76 (+3), placed fourth among 35 individual contestants — a team-high.

Laura Edmonds, while also shooting a 76 (+3) in round three, ended the weekend tied for fifth.

Holbert received an eighth place finish after ending the third round with a score of 79 (+6), while Marck-Sherk’s 87 (+14) left her tied for 20th.

No. 37 Kennesaw State took the gold with a total score of 910 (+34), while FGCU sat close behind with an overall 923 (+47) after three days.

Holbert, who finished tied for tenth in the 2017 ASUN Championship, joins just 41 golfers in ASUN conference history to become a two-time top-10 finisher.

This is also the Eagles’ third top-two finish in the past four years.