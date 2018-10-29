Men’s soccer beats Jacksonville in final regular season match

By Kyle Grosskopf

Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s soccer beat Jacksonville University Saturday night 4-1. This was the Eagles ninth win overall and fifth ASUN victory.

FGCU will be placed as the second seed heading into the ASUN championship tournament.

Early in the match, JU scored a goal off a header. The Eagles would remain down 1-0 until the 26th minute when Shak Adams would tie the game off an assist from Raheem Somersall. This goal would give Adams his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

“First of all, we have the utmost respect for the JU program how they compete and play,” said head coach Jesse Cormier. “So, to come here, and concede early, the guys did a great job battling back to take the game back and re-establish our identity and dominate long stretches.”

FGCU had some help off the bench to make the game 4-1. Coming in on the 60th minute, Jason Van Achteren scored with an assisted cross from Adams.

A few minutes later, Miguel Perez would make the game farther out of reach by scoring in the 84th minute, and then Ryan Medilah scored the final point of the match giving the Eagles a solid 4-1 victory over the Dolphins.

“To also have three goals from guys coming off the bench made a huge difference in many ways with second-half performances from Van Achteren, Perez, Medilah and Chris Clement, combined with fantastic leadership from Gustavo, Preston, Jordan, and Kamar in the back,” added Cormier. We have the recipe for success going into the playoffs next weekend.”

The Eagles will go into the ASUN Championships with a first-round bye and then face the winner of the UNF versus Stetson game. The game will take place at home on Sunday, Nov. 4.